Steven John Daczkowski, 50, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 15, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on August 28, 1971 in Inglewood, CA to the late Richard Daczkowski and Katherine Daczkowski (Richards).

Steve graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering and commissioned an Ensign in the United States Navy. Upon completion of Undergraduate Naval Flight Officer training in Pensacola, FL he reported to the E-2 Hawkeye Training Squadron in Norfolk, VA and earned his “Wings of Gold”. He then reported to the “Golden Hawks” homeported at Naval Air Station Miramar, CA. After quickly earning his E-2C Combat Information Center Officer qualification he served as a trusted Mission Commander where he accumulated over 1000 E-2 Hawkeye flight hours. After two aircraft carrier deployments (USS JOHN C STENNIS & USS NIMITZ) and his successful Fleet tour, Steve reported to Patuxent River Naval Air Station, MD where he made significant contributions in Research and Development for the E-2 Hawkeye Community. During this time he earned his M.A. from The George Washington University. In 2003, after completing 13 years of dedicated Naval service, he was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant. He then began his civilian career at NAVAIR Patuxent River, culminating with his current position as Senior Vice President of Vectrus Corporation.

On August 1, 1997 Steve married his beloved wife, Christina Daczkowski (Joyce), in Doylestown, PA at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Together they celebrated over 24 years of marriage filled with love and laughter. Steve was a devoted husband and a proud father,spending time with his family was his greatest joy. He loved having morning coffee and chatting together, family dinners and movie nights, and finding ways to make them laugh with his goofy sense of humor. He greatly enjoyed golfing, going to baseball games, and especially spending time at the beach. Summers spent with family in Mt. Desert Island, Maine and the Outer Banks, NC brought him much joy. He was very active within his community organizing charity golf events, coaching youth baseball, and volunteering at his children’s schools and church. Steve was known for his genuine kindness and authenticity. He had a profound impact on all those around him, making everyone he talked to feel important and appreciated.

In addition to his wife, Christina, Steve is also survived by his children: Garrett Michael Daczkowski, Lindsay Grace Daczkowski, and Lila Kate Daczkowski, all of Leonardtown, MD; his sister, Lisa Catherine Poland (Allen) of Fountain Valley, CA; his brother-in-law’s, Joseph Joyce, Jr. (Jennifer) of Athens, PA and Michael Joyce of Washington, D.C.; his nieces and nephews: Greyson James Poland, Laynie Katherine Poland, Caitlin Elizabeth Joyce, and Daniel Patrick Joyce; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his mother/father-in-law: Joseph Robert Joyce, Sr. and Carol Ann Joyce.

Family will receive friends for Steve’s Life Celebration on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center at hopkinscancer.org and Hospice of St. Mary’s at P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

