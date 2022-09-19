Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation

Suspect Vehicle

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles.

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville.

The stolen motorcycles, a 2022 Yamaha YZ85 and a 2001 Suzuki RM250, were loaded onto the pictured white Ford Ranger and were later seen in Baltimore City.

Stolen Suzuki Motorcycle

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the motorcycles or suspects involved is asked to contact Deputy Jessica Wilson at (301) 475-4200 extension 78138 or by email at Jessica.Wilson@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.