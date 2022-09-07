Superintendent, Sheriff Team Up For We Care At North Point High School

We Care, a campaign to raise awareness among young drivers about the importance of safe driving, was held at Charles County Public Schools high schools Sept. 7. Pictured from left are Charles County Sheriff’s Lt. Ken Klezia, North Point High School school resource officer Cpl. Tiffany Smith, North Point Assistant Principal Beth Hindsley, Sheriff Troy Berry and Capt. Chris Bean.

WALDORF, Md. – Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning.

We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young drivers to be safe on the road.

Started more than a decade ago to encourage teens to be part of the conversation around the subject of safe driving, We Care raises awareness about behaviors that increase the risk of accidents, injuries and deaths associated with motor vehicle incidents.

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry, left, and Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., talk about the We Care program prior to greeting students at North Point High School Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s officers and CCPS staff held We Care events at all CCPS high schools today. To learn more about the program, visit ccso.us/wecare.

Sheriff Troy Berry talks with a North Point High School student before the start of classes on Wednesday. Sheriff’s officers and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff team up each year for We Care, a program aimed at educating young drivers about the importance of safe driving.

Superintendent of School Maria Navarro, Ed.D., right, talks with North Point High School junior Maxwell Gaynor about the We Care program as he arrives for classes.

About CCPS

Charles County Public Schools provides 27,000 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

The Charles County public school system does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability in its programs, activities or employment practices.

For inquiries, please contact Kathy Kiessling, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (students) or Nikial Majors, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 coordinator (employees/ adults), at Charles County Public Schools, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646; 301-932-6610/301-870-3814. For special accommodations call 301-934-7230 or TDD 1-800-735-2258 two weeks prior to the event.

CCPS provides nondiscriminatory equal access to school facilities in accordance with its Use of Facilities rules to designated youth groups (including, but not limited to, the Boy Scouts).