Christopher Carrington Durham

WALDORF, Md. – On January 25 at 4:13 p.m., officers responded to the area of Pagnell Circle in Waldorf for the report of an armed suspect threatening two deliverymen.

The victims reported they were making a delivery when one of the victims saw the suspect standing near a car with a gun in his hand.

The suspect yelled something to the victim who then ran back to the delivery truck. The victims observed the armed man walking toward them and they locked themselves in the cargo portion of the delivery truck.

The suspect got into the truck and began banging on the door with the gun in an attempt to gain entry.

While the victims were calling 9-1-1, the suspect exited the truck and fled in a black Nissan Sentra.

A short time later, PFC Rickard of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office located the Nissan Sentra in Prince George’s County after the suspect had just been involved in a shooting. The suspect was apprehended by Prince George’s County Police.

Through further investigation, the suspect, Christopher Carrington Durham, 22, of Waldorf, was positively identified as being the person involved in the assault of the deliverymen. PFC Skodzinski obtained an arrest warrant charging Durham with two counts of first-degree assault and second degree assault, violation of an extreme protective order, and other related charges.

Durham is currently being detained at the Prince George’s County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

