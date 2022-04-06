Anthony Kavon Brown, age 21

WALDORF, Md. – Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division have identified and arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery of a citizen and a theft from auto.

Anthony Kavon Brown, 21, of Waldorf, was developed as a suspect in a robbery that occurred in December 2021. Further, detectives linked Brown to a theft from auto that occurred in September 2021 during which firearms were stolen from a car.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Brown for both cases and on April 5, Brown was located by members of the Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service. He was charged with armed robbery, assault, theft, illegal possession of a firearm, and other related charges.

On April 6, a judge ordered Brown be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Detectives Smith and Thayer are continuing their investigations.