Suspect Sought After Jumping Over Counter And Stealing Cigarettes At 7-Eleven In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation.

On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 12:12 am, the pictured individual jumped over the counter at the Charlotte Hall 7-Eleven store and stole several packs of cigarettes and then fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Blake Haas at 301-475-4200, ext. 78158 or email blake.haas@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Case # 6451-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.