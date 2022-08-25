Tall Timbers Man Arrested For CDS Distribution

Kenneth Markell Chase

TALL TIMBERS, Md. – On August 24, 2022, detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division, along with members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) and Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, executed a search and seizure warrant in the 17800 block of 2nd Street in Tall Timbers.

Located in a vehicle at the residence was Kenneth Markell Chase, age 49 of Tall Timbers.

Recovered during the execution of the warrant was U.S. currency and suspected suboxone.

Chase was arrested and charged with:

-CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute

-CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

