LA PLATA, Md. – On January 10, 2023 at approximately 10:10 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Rosewick Road in the area of the FOP Lodge.

Crews arrived and found a four-door sedan overturned with the single occupant ejected from the vehicle.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the 16-year-old female patient.

Maryland State Police Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to Capital Region Trauma Center.

