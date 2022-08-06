(File Photo)

CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports this afternoon that a girl has been transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining a dog bite.

At approximately 1:37 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to the 20000 block of Piney Point Road for reports that a juvenile had been attacked by a dog.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 16-year-old female had been attacked by what first responders identified as “a Pitbull or Rottweiler.”

No further description of the animal has been provided.

The female victim reportedly sustained injuries to her upper body, later described specifically as around her her chest, neck and head.

First responders indicated that she was seriously bleeding, but she was conscious, alert and breathing.

The animal was captured and contained soon after the incident took place.

The victim was transported soon after with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

