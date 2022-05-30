MECHANICVSVILLE, Md. – Today, May 30, at approximately 1:16 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious incident involving a forklift in the parking lot at Wentworth Nursery at 41170 Oakville Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and located the flipped over forklift with the driver pinned and trapped. The 17-year-old patient was extricated from the forklift by emergency crews.

A MEDVEVAC was requested for the patient with hand and leg injuries. Firefighters secured the landing zone at Oakville Elementary School.

MSP Trooper 7 transported the patient to Capital Region Medical Center.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

