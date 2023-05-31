OXON HILL, Md. – Yesterday afternoon, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), which includes PGPD officers, located and took into custody the 15-year-old male who is charged with the attempted murder of another teenager on a school bus. The suspect goes by the name “Baby K”. He’s charged as an adult in this case.

At approximately 2:40 pm, through investigative means, CARFTF members located the suspect in the 6300 block of Baltimore Avenue in the Riverdale Park area. He was taken into custody without incident.

On May 1, 2023, at approximately 4:55 pm, officers responded to the report of an assault that occurred on a school bus. The bus had just stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students. While stopped, three suspects boarded the bus and began to attack the victim who remained on the bus. One of the suspects, later identified as “Baby K”, displayed a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times but detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned. Ammunition was recovered from the bus. The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault. The two other juvenile suspects who committed the attempted murder on the bus are also in custody. A juvenile female is also charged with conspiracy in connection with the case.

“Baby K” is charged as an adult with attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional charges.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects and victim were known to each other. Preliminarily, the attempted murder stemmed from a dispute.

There will be a media availability Wednesday to discuss the arrest.

