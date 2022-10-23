PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily due to construction on the communications tower.

The community center will reopen from 5-9 p.m. each evening during the work period.

Normal hours of operation will resume Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Mt. Hope Community Center is located at 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland.

