The BayNet Wins 6 Awards In The MDDC Press Association 2022 Contest

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland, Delaware, and District of Columbia Press Association (MDDC) held their 2022 awards program on May 5, 2022 in Annapolis, Maryland.

The contest hosts many news organizations from around the area, with eight editorial divisions. The BayNet was featured in Division O, which was for online only publications. Division O consisted of the Baltimore Brew, the Baltimore Fishbowl, Capital News Service Wire, Maryland Matters, MoCo360 (formerly Bethesda Beat), and of course The BayNet.

All entries were judged by newspaper professionals from the Louisiana Press Association.

JJ Atchison won first place in General News Video with “Local Hero Saves Man From Jumping off of Thomas Johnson Bridge” and Sports Video with “Hollywood Celebfest” for Division O.

Atchison was also awarded the Best of Show prize for General News Video, coming out on top against other news organizations such as The Daily Times and The Baltimore Sun.

Tony Ciarleglio won first place in Sports Story in Division O with “Mattie Graves Becomes ‘First Woman To The 3s’ After Record-Breaking Drag Racing Run.”

Zach Hill took home first place in Continuing Coverage in Division O with “The White Brothers Saga” and also took first place in Feature Story: Profile with “Calvert Resident And Army Veteran To Get His Prisoner Of War Medal 57 Years Later.”

The BayNet is proud to have such amazing and talented members on our staff. We look forward to bringing even more award-winning coverage to the Southern Maryland area.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com