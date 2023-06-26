The Brass Tap In California Set To Open In August

Credit The Brass Tap via Facebook

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Tampa-based franchise company, The Brass Tap, will finally open its California location sometime in mid-August.

The new location, which is located at 44940 St. Andrew’s Church Rd, will be a dog-friendly, relaxing yet upscale bar serving 45 craft beers on tap, fresh handmade cocktails, spirits, wines, and delicious food such as Old World Pizza, wings, Angus blend burgers, toasted subs, salads, gourmet grilled cheese, and a big, warm chocolate chip lava cookie with ice cream on top for dessert.

They will also have Happy Hour drinks and food specials and late-night Happy Hour. They will also have shareable appetizers such as Boom Boom Shrimp, Smoked Pork Quesadilla, Loaded fries and tots, Brussels sprouts and buffalo cauliflower, street tacos, wraps, and salads.

In addition to everything else, they will also have a drink of the week cocktail, Tap Takeovers, and unique brew releases from local breweries.

Great food and drinks won’t be the only thing The Brass Tap will have to offer, as the bar will also host live entertainment such as trivia, music bingo, DJs, live music, corn hole, and so much more.

Construction began just two weeks ago, once the proper permits were given.

“We are so excited and can’t wait to share what we have to offer,” Michael and Josephine Snavely, the owners of the new franchise, told The BayNet. “We were drawn to the Brass Tap brand because we love craft beer and some Brass Tap bars have as much as 60 to 75 craft beers on tap. We are also excited to have our team trained by a Certified Cicerone. Our team will be required to know the different types of craft beer and be able to recommend a great beer to our guests. This is what makes The Brass Tap unique and we hope people will come to enjoy just relaxing, drinking a beer, and experiencing the different flavors and senses in your mouth that takes over in drinking a craft beer. It is so delicious! From pale ales to stouts and porters, we will have one to your liking and if we don’t, just let us know and we can find a way to get it on tap. If it’s not on tap, we will also have a large selection of ciders and unique beers in cans and bottles for everyone to enjoy.”

