BRANDYWINE, Md. – Charles County’s latest addition of The Greene Turtle brings Maryland flair and dedication to the local community.

Originally established in 1976 in the popular vacation spot of Ocean City, The Greene Turtle is a typical sports bar, but with welcomed Maryland fare on its menus, such as crab soup and crab dip.

In 2010 they were recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the fastest-growing sports bar franchise in the nation and celebrated 40 years in business in 2016.

Even with all of that history, the franchise of over 30 locations nationally has remained primarily a Maryland staple, seemingly never forgetting its roots.

The restaurant’s grand opening took place this past Monday, October 10th, 2022.

Operators Mynor Hernandez and Jamil Jamaldinian remarked during the ribbon cutting how thankful they were for all the hard work put in during the past eight months that led to this day and for the over 100 locally hired employees that helped everything come together.

Their emphasis was on serving the community, along with providing great-priced, quality food and drink.

Once Hernandez and Jamaldinian finished cutting the ribbon, a slew of locals filtered through the doors and settled in to enjoy an early lunch and a $10 gift card that accompanied it for the first 50 patrons.

The festivities continued all day into the night with swag giveaways, gift card giveaways, live music, a raffle for suite tickets to a Capitals game, happy hour, and Monday night football food and drink specials.

Their two main specials that are running include a Happy Hour on Monday through Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and a $20 NFL Game Day special that includes one shareable (appetizer) and unlimited $0.05 pints of select beers on tap during each football game.

Aside from those specials, they have everything from burgers to salads to tacos and even vegetarian meat options.

A fan-favorite menu item is the Hog Hammer Feast since it’s quite the departure from regular bar fare, but was ridiculously delicious for this writer.

The Greene Turtle is now open at 15914 Crain Hwy Unit A Brandywine, MD 20613, near the Brandywine Target.

Their hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m. and until 1:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

If you would like to take a peek at their menu and learn more information, feel free to visit their website here.

