The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Is Full: Welcome A New Family Member This Holiday Season

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Now’s your chance to welcome a new family member to your home, just in time for the holidays! The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is currently at capacity and is looking to home their dogs and cats out in time for them to enjoy the holidays with their new families.

Photos of animals go clockwise left to right in the order of the story.

Cleo, a senior pup of the shelter’s current family is an old soul with lots of personality who has been with the shelter for about 90 days and would prefer a home all to herself so she can get all of the attention she deserves. She is great on the leash and keeps a tidy home and would be a great addition to your family.

Rose, who was surrendered to the shelter when her family moved and couldn’t take her with them, is looking for that perfect cuddle buddy for this winter season. “She is sweet, friendly, vocal, and loves treats,” a shelter representative told The BayNet.

Charlene is a sweet, loveable puppy who is looking for a family that will not stray away from playtime. She is a stray who joined the shelter roughly 120 days ago and needs just a little bit more training to “boost her confidence and refine her manners.”

Simon, an almost 115-day resident of the shelter, was left outside the shelter with no explanation along with his brother who has since been adopted. Simon is also looking for that special family this holiday season.

Buddy Holly is a spirited coonhound who would prefer a home to himself because sharing is not his strong suit. Buddy, true to his name, is a very vocal dog “even when he doesn’t need anything” and would be a perfect addition to your family.

Chloe, a sweet couch potato, is looking for that perfect window to watch the snow this holiday season. She may be shy initially but once she warms up to you she will become a staple in your family.

Skye a sweet pup, who upon adoption, adoptees will be awarded a $500 sponsorship to go towards training sponsorship as well as some festive goodies!

Last but not least is sweet Taffy, who takes cuddles and pets very seriously and thinks there’s never enough. This cat “goes nuts over catnip” and is full of personality.

Adoption hours at the Linda L. Kelley Shelter are Tuesday- Saturday anytime between 10 A.M. and 4 P.M

Whether it’s fostering or adopting or simply donating your time/products to the facility itself, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is asking for the community’s help. To learn how to adopt or foster go to https://www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/3168/Adoption and to learn more about the Linda L. Kelley Shelter go to http://www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com

