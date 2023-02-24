Credit: ACRYFIN

LUSBY, Md. – With warmer weather upon us, that means it’s almost time to get those docks and decks into proper shape. Luckily, local business ADCO Innovations, Inc., which specializes in environmentally friendly specialty coatings for commercial and residential use, has a new product to help get your outdoor surface area ready for this year and many years to come.

ACRYFIN is now partnering up with ADCO to help get the product to people in Southern Maryland. ACRYFIN is a heavy duty acrylic polymer specifically formulated for revitalizing the surface to protect against wood rot, splinters, and slipping and ultimately eliminating the need to fill our landfills with lumber that can be repurposed and enjoyed for many years to come.. ACRYFIN is available in any color.

According to ADCO’s official website, “ACRYFIN Dock & Deck Coatings are designed for wood or concrete and engineered to hold up in extreme harsh environments, UV exposure, years of moisture, wear, tear, and more. Our products are industrial-strength, VOC-free, green-certified, and the perfect solution for every dock and marina owner to restore and repair rather than replace…ACRYFIN, simply put, is the best product available when it comes to Dock & Deck Coatings. From full-service Marinas to residential docks and decks, no job is too big or too small.”

“From experience, I know how expensive it is to replace a dock with new lumber, so I wanted to find a more affordable option that actually worked,” Perry Adams, the President of ADCO Innovations, Inc., told TheBayNet.com. “I’ve been involved in the building materials and construction industry since I got out of school in 1994, I really enjoy spending time with my family and friends on the water…. Nothing ruins a good day on the water like a pressure-treated splinter…This really motivated me to find an affordable eco-friendly product to bring to our region. We had all the tools and abilities to apply coatings, after several years of research and vetting many manufacturers we opted to partner with Acryfin. ADCO and ACRYFIN share common business beliefs and practices…Honesty, Integrity, Quality products and 100% customer satisfaction.”

Adams started working in the building materials construction industry in 1994 as part of a family-owned international manufacturing company specializing in vinyl, composite, steel, and aluminum deck and dock railings. Adams worked in all operations of the company including quality control. Perry, who is originally from Lititz, Pennsylvania, moved to Lusby, Maryland in 2000.

In 2012, Adams opened ADCO Innovations, Inc., which specializes in mold preventative coatings for new construction wood framed structures and specialty building products.

ADCO, with facilities in Lusby and now Port Republic, offers service all across the east in states such as Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and many more surrounding states.

Adams then went on to explain how he hopes ADCO continues to grow and become more diverse in their line of products, “We are always looking for innovative environmentally friendly building products and solutions, to bring to our market long term value to our clients and the construction industry as a whole.”

For more information on ADCO Innovations, Inc. and all of the products and services that they have to offer, visit their website here,

http://www.adcoinnovations.com

http://acryfin.com/dealers/md/

You can also call them at 410-394-6653

