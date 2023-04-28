The Untold Story Of A Construction Company Empire In Lusby - Encompass Enterprises Inc.

LUSBY, Md. – Encompass Enterprises, a general contractor company, quickly became known for its ability to handle diverse projects. From residential and commercial construction to specialized handyman services, creative surfaces like epoxy tops and floors, and even commercial and residential steel buildings, Encompass Enterprises has built a reputation for delivering quality work on time and within budget.

With an emphasis on customer service and attention to detail, Encompass Enterprises has become a go-to contractor for those in need of a wide range of construction services.

On the 34th episode of The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” the hosts ‘Get Real’ with Gene Benton from Encompass Enterprises INC about how he grew his company from the ground up and what sets them apart in the competitive world of general contracting.

The company was founded in 2015 by Benton, who has a background in senior living and facility management, as well as construction which runs in his family. Benton learned valuable skills throughout his career, which he brought to his own business.

During a podcast interview, the hosts, Chris and Mark, highlighted the variety of work they do, including commercial work, epoxy floors, and a new marine construction division, which the company is working on launching.

As the conversation began, the hosts expressed their excitement to learn more about the company and asked Benton what made him start Encompass Enterprises.

Benton responded, “My personal family has been in construction all my life… I did the facility stuff because it was kind of where I was, you know, gravitated towards. But I would tell you that over time I did one facility, then I was a manager over five facilities, I was a manager over 18 facilities, and then I was a vice president for over 91 facilities on the East Coast. And I learned so much along the way.”

Chris commented on the diversity of experiences that Benton had gained and how he was able to implement those skills into his current business ventures. Benton explained that Encompass Enterprises started as a small general contractor, built on a platform of providing clients with what they need and filling niches yet to be established locally.

“I don’t necessarily think we compete with anybody. I think it’s more of an everybody has their niche and their thing that they do,” Benton expressed.

One of the many things that set Encompass Enterprises apart is its ability to bring personalized and unique touches to your home.

Benton touched on their technique of creating river pour tables by taking rough-cut lumber from Amish mills and creating colored rivers down the middle. These tables are made on a custom-order basis.

Excitement at Encompass Enterprises doesn’t end. You can get to know the team more by tuning into the Magnolia Network, where the company was featured on the Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovations show.

Encompass Enterprises has become a reputable general contractor known for its ability to handle a wide range of projects, from residential and commercial construction to specialized handyman services, garage doors and power awnings, creative surfaces, and steel buildings.

Check out the full episode for insights into the company’s growth and diverse experiences, highlighting the personalized and unique touches Encompass Enterprises brings to each project.

