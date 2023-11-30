There's No Place Like "Home For The Holidays" In Calvert County

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce the return of Home for Holidays on Dec. 9, 2023, in downtown Prince Frederick, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The following activities are planned:

Christmas Parade: Welcome the return of the Christmas Parade at 10:30 a.m., hosted by the Calvert County Fair Board and the Optimist Club of Calvert. Experience the magic as the parade moves through the Prince Frederick Shopping Center and along Church Street, ending at Main Street. View a map of the parade route and parking. Registration forms to enter the parade are available at www.optimistclubofcalvert.org. Completed forms must be emailed to calvertoptimists@gmail.com by Dec. 1, OR hand delivered on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Calvert County Fairgrounds.

Festive Family Fun: From 10 to 4 p.m., Linden House (70 Church St.) will be bustling with vendors, festive food trucks and merry activities. From noon to 4 p.m., enjoy additional excitement for the whole family, with fun activities and photos with Santa at King Memorial Park (65 Church St.). Calvert County Parks & Recreation will have an iceless skating rink at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, as well as arts and crafts, cookie decorating, games, inflatable slide, live music and a baton twirling performance. For vendor information visit https://web.calvertchamber.org/events/Home-For-The-Holidays-Light-Up-Linden-List-of-Vendors-Activities-and-More–17495/details.

Tree Lighting Ceremony: As dusk falls, join in an enchanting tree lighting ceremony in front of the courthouse from 4-5 p.m. The tree has been donated by Jake’s Produce and Linda’s Greenhouses in Port Republic. Thank you to the Calvert Garden Club for providing the greenery and holiday decorations.

Home for the Holidays is hosted by Calvert County Parks & Recreation, Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Calvert County Historical Society, Optimist Club of Calvert and the Calvert County Fair Board.

For more information on Home for the Holidays, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/SpecialEvents.

