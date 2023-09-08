Thomas LaMoure Recognized For Compassionate, Dedicated Service To Calvert County And Huntingtown Town Center

Group photos of Calvert BOCC proclamations on 8-29-23

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners present this proclamation to Thomas LaMoure to recognize his compassionate and dedicated service to Calvert County and the Huntingtown Town Center as a longtime member of the Huntingtown Architectural Review Committee.

The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to the Huntingtown Architectural Review Committee, whose goal is to ensure proposed new buildings, additions, remodeling, signs, and all else relating to the outward appearance of structures within the town center comply with the Huntingtown Town Center Master Plan and Zoning Ordinance.

Thomas LaMoure was appointed to the committee on April 10, 2001 and served until May 17, 2023. A Huntingtown, resident, Mr. LaMoure has always shown compassion and dedication to the appearance of Calvert County and the Huntingtown Town Center. His attention to detail, understanding of the development process, politeness, sense of optimism and warm-heartedness made him an asset to the committee.

The Board of County Commissioners and residents of Calvert are indebted to Thomas LaMoure for his many years of outstanding service to local government. Let us all join with Mr. LaMoure’s family, friends and fellow citizens in extending best wishes for continued success in all his future endeavors.