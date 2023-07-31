Thomas Walton Williams, 69, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on July 22, 2023 at Chambersburg Hospital due to an Intracerebral Hemorrhage.

Thomas was born on November 10, 1953 in Prince Frederick, MD and was raised in Island Creek, Calvert County, Maryland. He worked in nuclear power, CAD drafting & design, and enjoyed sci-fi, astrology, reading Tom Clancy, and working with computers.

Thomas is survived by his children: Jennifer, Jaime, Timothy, David & Marina. He was predeceased by his parents Leone Williams and Walton Williams.

Services will be private, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.