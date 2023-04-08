Three 15-Year-Olds And 18-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking

Zaquan Graham



UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged three juveniles and an 18-year-old male in connection with an armed carjacking on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old suspect is Zaquan Graham of Landover. Three 15-year-old males are also charged in the case. One of those juveniles is from Washington, DC, and the two others are from Upper Marlboro. The15 year olds are charged as juveniles.

On April 5, 2023, at approximately 6:10 pm, a victim called 911 to report he had just been carjacked at gunpoint in the 8000 block of James Street in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

At 9:15 pm, Carjacking Interdiction Unit officers observed the carjacked car not far from the crime scene and attempted to conduct a stop. The driver refused to stop. A pursuit was authorized which ended on the Suitland Parkway. All four occupants of the carjacked vehicle bailed out of the car.

Officers with Division V, VIII, the K9 section, the Guardian helicopter and the Carjacking Interdiction Unit canvassed the area. The four suspects were located and taken into custody. A handgun was recovered near the arrest scene.

One of the 15-year-old suspects is charged with armed carjacking. The remaining three suspects are charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and handgun related offenses.

So far in 2023, the Carjacking Interdiction Unit has charged 35 juveniles and 22 adults in connection with carjacking cases.

If anyone has information relevant to these cases, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference cases 23-0020175.