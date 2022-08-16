ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 12, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Aris T. Allen Boulevard and Solomons Island Road in Annapolis.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a digital scale and a clear plastic bag of suspected cocaine with an approximate weight of 15g.

All three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged accordingly.

Arrested:

John Chandler Hill (driver), 55-year-old

Bowie, Maryland

Robert Anthony Johnson (passenger), 28-year-old

Annapolis, Maryland

Che Colovita Lemon (passenger), 51-year-old

Annapolis, Maryland