PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On June 4, at approximately 12:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Calvert County Baptist Church in the 2100 block of S Solomons Island Road for a motor vehicle crash into the building.

First units on the scene found a single vehicle inside the building with 3 occupants injured. A MEDEVAC was requested for one patient. All three patients were removed and evaluated on the scene by EMS.

Two patients were transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2 arrived and transported one patient to a local trauma center for treatment.

The car went through an exterior wall and an interior classroom, crashed into the audio-visual booth, hit a structural beam, and damaged a load-bearing wall.

Crews cleared the scene and the building was turned over to the local building inspector. SMECO was also requested to the scene.

“It was a shocking event, but emergency services promptly arrived at the scene. The individuals involved were transported to the hospital, treated and released with minor cuts and bruises. We are grateful for the miracle that kept them alive, safe and well.” Calvert County Baptist Church posted.

Calvert County Baptist Church created a GoFundMe to assist with rebuilding.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

