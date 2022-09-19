Antonio Tate, Kyree Hubbard, and Donell Williams

BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday.

The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.

On September 14, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm, the victim was pumping gas at a station in the 10600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway when two suspects approached and demanded his car at gunpoint.

The victim, in fear for his life, complied. The suspects then fled in his car. A third suspect fled in the car the suspects arrived in.

Through various investigative techniques, investigators with the Strategic Investigations Division located the carjacked vehicle. On September 15, 2022, at approximately 9:15 pm, the officers stopped the carjacked car in the 3900 block of Stone Gate Drive in Suitland. The three occupants, Tate, Hubbard and Williams were all arrested on scene. Officers recovered three loaded weapons from the suspects.

“My detectives are committed to identifying and arresting anyone in connection with carjackings. In this case, the victim was simply pumping gas. I am pleased that we arrested these three suspects in connection with this carjacking, recovered multiple weapons and will also be able to return the victim’s car to him shortly,” said Major Sunny Mrotek, Commander, Strategic Investigations Division.

The suspects are charged with motor vehicle theft and multiple firearms charges. They are in the custody of the Department of Corrections. The investigation is on-going.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 22-0044327.