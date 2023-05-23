Tony Stefko '95 Named Head Baseball Coach At St. Mary's Ryken

Tony Stefko

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) announces the hiring of Tony Stefko ’95 as Head Baseball Coach. Coach Stefko comes to the team with over 38 years of combined playing and coaching experience. He will assume the coaching position effective immediately.

“As an alumni and former player at St. Mary’s Ryken, I have followed the program since my graduation in 1995 with interest and hopes of great success for the student athletes and young men enrolled at SMR,” said Coach Stefko.

“In my first year as the Head Boys Baseball Coach at SMR, I plan to establish a program with a family and team-oriented culture that creates an enjoyable environment where student athletes can grow and compete at the highest levels,” said Coach Stefko. “We will focus on instilling principles that allow student-athletes to grow on and off the field both mentally and physically, maintain high team academic achievement and prepare students for academic and athletic success after high school.”

“Coach Stefko immediately stood out as a passionate alum, committed community member and a coach with elite knowledge in the details behind building successful baseball teams,” said Athletic Director, Jon Lombardo. “Coach Stefko has a true passion for culture and community through attention to detail, relationships and trust. We feel as though he will create a transformational culture through our baseball program in leading these young men on and off the field.”

In his athletics career, Coach Stefko played baseball at Frostburg State University, College of Southern Maryland and St. Mary’s Ryken. Below are his other related achievements and awards:

Charles – St. Mary’s Semi Pro Baseball League Manager of the Year 2012, 2014

MABL/MSBL Semi Pro National Fall Classic Champion: 2001, 2003, 2005, 2012

Maryland Semi Pro Baseball State Champion: 2006

Charles – St. Mary’s Semi Pro Baseball League Champion: 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022

Charles – St. Mary’s Semi Pro Baseball League Regular Season Champion 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016

Chesapeake Baseball Association 13u League Champion: 2021

Coach Stefko has immediate plans to focus on individual player development and processes that allow players an opportunity to reach their full potential by progressively enhancing their natural skills and abilities. “Working on their mental training that gives players an advantage over opponents will also be a focus,” said Coach Stefko. “The coaching staff will identify opportunities for players to grow and establish themselves as high character teammates and leaders. Our coaches will be very knowledgeable and remain students of the game themselves which will help to implement advanced skill development techniques and training. In addition, my management style promotes team building and growth that enhances productivity and competitiveness.”

“Going forward, the SMR baseball program will have a fundamental understanding of the game, an appreciation for details with the desire to outwork and overachieve,” said Lombardo. “Coach Stefko’s coaching philosophy and mission mirror that of SMR as an institution. His leadership and process driven approach will build a championship culture that prioritizes attention to detail, people development, positive relationships and a competitive joy in all aspects of being a student-athlete at SMR.”

If have any questions about the SMR Baseball Program, please contact Athletic Director, Jon Lombardo at jonathan.lombardo@smrhs.org.