Top 10 List Of Favorite Mid-Atlantic Resorts Includes Two In Maryland

MARYLAND – Travel+Leisure readers ranked the top resorts in the Mid-Atlantic and The Inn at Perry Cabin and Annapolis Waterfront Hotel are on the list.

Inn at Perry Cabin in St. Michaels, Maryland was built in the early 1800s and became an inn and restaurant back in 1980. It has undergone several renovations and additions and is a popular destination for weddings.

Paige Smith lives in Dunkirk and recently visited the Inn with her husband.

“I’m not surprised they made that list. Every room has a water view, the staff is impeccable from friendliness to knowledge of the Inn and surrounding areas. Everything you need is at your fingertips – golf, boating, seasonal swimming. daily activities, dining and s’mores on Friday nights! It’s everything you could want, and more, in a luxury resort,” she says.

The Inn, which came in 4th on the list, posted on their Facebook page thanking customers for their business.

“A heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to all of you, our wonderful patrons, for always helping us rank at the top of the list.”

One T+L reader described the hotel grounds and spa as “heavenly”. Another reader said, “The rooms are lovely, the food is good and the location is beautiful overlooking the water.”

The Annapolis Waterfront Hotel in downtown Annapolis came in 8th. In 2020, it underwent millions of dollars in renovations. The hotel has 150 rooms with 16 of them offering balconies that overlook the water.

The hotels were specifically rated on rooms/facilities, location, service, food, and value.

