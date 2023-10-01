Credit: Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash

It’s time to start thinking about a Halloween costume, and we have the list of what you’re most likely to see on Halloween night!

According to yardbarker.com, Barbie and Ken will likely be the most popular costumes this year, thanks to the Blockbuster movie that’s already brought in more than $1 billion in ticket sales.

You may also see a lot of Taylor Swifts at Halloween parties or trick-or-treating, thanks to the singer’s ‘Eras Tour’. Also on the list are Arial from this year’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Mario and Luigi from ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie.’ Wednesday Addams from the Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ is also on the list.

Regarding sweets, the most popular candy for 2023, according to parade.com, is Kit-Kat Witch’s Brew. Rounding out the top 3 list are Sour Patch Kids Big Soft & Chewy Halloween Candy and Twix Cookies and Creme.

Will you be dressing up as any of these characters? What candy are you going to be craving the most? Let us know in the comments!

