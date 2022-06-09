The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued Tornado Warning for North central St. Mary’s County and South central Calvert County in southern Maryland until 9:15 PM EDT.

At 8:42 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Sheridan Point, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur.

Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…

Greenwell State Park around 910 PM EDT.

Saint Leonard Creek, Lusby and Saint Leonard around 915 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Morganza, Hillville, Oakville, Sandgates, Sotterley, Loveville and

Mechanicsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN