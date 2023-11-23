Toy Drive To Take Place At The Annapolis Mall This Saturday

Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Feeling ready and able to give this year? Please join the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police in their annual “Boatload of Toys Drive” Toys for Tots event.

The drive is for new, unopened toys for children in need. This program is also part of the National United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots initiative.

One of the many events thrown by the organization is this Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 10 A.M till about 2 P.M. at the former Sears auto parking lot located at 1040 Annapolis Mall Road.

It’s important to note that “all of the toys collected in a specific county are donated to the children of that county, they are not spread to other cities by our organizations.”

However, if you are unable to donate toys in person, please see the organization’s new online donation page. When proceeding to check out be sure to click the “MD Natural Resources Police- Safety Education Gift Registry” under addresses to ensure that it is sent to their donations center! Visit https://www.amazon.com/gl/guestview/1QSE88EIUI19U

If you are unable to make it in person or donate through their new Amazon wish list, be on the lookout for the local Toys for Tots boxes that are all over the Maryland counties!

