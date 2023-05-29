BUSHWOOD, Md – On May 28, 2023 at approximately 7:29 p.m., Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tractor fire in Brushwood in the area of Oscar Hayden Rd.

Units arrived on scene to find a tractor on fire. The tractor was sitting in the barn which lead to the fire extending to the barn.

There have been no reported injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com

All photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.