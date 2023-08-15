Map of Phase III roadwork repairs in Richfield Station

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Town of Chesapeake Beach provides notice of the next phase of road repairs in the community of Richfield Station. Phase III of the project will start on August 15th on Silver Fox Way. This work will take approximately 3 to 4 working days. When Silver Fox Way is complete crews will move to Cardinal terrace and then Sparrow Court.

The work will involve making permanent repairs to the roadways impacted by the Town’s capital improvement utility project (saddle repairs).

To complete the improvements, crews will be removing the cold patch and adding 5 inches of base asphalt, leaving each patch 2 inches below finish grade. On the next workday, crews will pave the 2 inches with topcoat asphalt. The patches will be required to sit for 1 year to make sure there are no sink holes or any kind of that any settlement occurs. This time next year, the Town expects to mill and overlay the areas impacted to eliminate the uneven and checkerboard areas of pavement.

Thank you for your patience as we make these needed improvements.