Charles Henry Thompson Jr.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies made a traffic stop this week resulting in the arrest of a Lexington Park man wanted on a warrant for firearm charges.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Deputy Casey Hill was operating radar at the intersection of Pegg Road and Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park when he observed a black 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander that appeared to operating faster than the posted speed limit.

Deputy Hill informed Deputy Devin Absher of the vehicle’s speed and a traffic stop was initiated.

It was determined the operator, Charles Henry Thompson Jr., age 29 of Lexington Park, was wanted on an active warrant for Second-Degree Assault, Firearm Possession with a Felony Conviction, Reckless Endangerment and Loaded Handgun on Person from an incident on Dec. 29, 2022 at the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park.

Thompson was taken into custody by deputies and in a search of the vehicle, cocaine in the form of two solid rocks, also known as crack, were located in the vehicle. Thompson was also charged with CDS Possession: Cocaine.

Thompson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he remains in custody pending a bond hearing on Jan. 12.