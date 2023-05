ST. MARY’S, Md – On May 21, 2023 at approximately 2:00 p.m., fire and police personnel responded to a trailer fire in St. Mary’s in the area of Piney Point Rd.

The trailer caught on fire behind the St. Mary’s Automotive building. The road was shut down in the area and reopened at approximately 2:26 p.m.

There have been no reported injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

