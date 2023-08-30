ST. INIGOES, Md. – On July 30, 2023, and several times since then, the subject pictured above as well as two others, also on blue dirt bikes have been trespassing on private property in St. Inigoes. This property is roped off as well as No Trespassing signage placed on the property.

These same three subjects on the blue dirt bikes have also been observed operating on Three Notch Rd, riding north towards Mattapany Rd, and turning around there and returning south.

The one pictured subject appears to have long blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy N. Hill #361 at Nicholas.Hill@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8078. Case #44612-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.