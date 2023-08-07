Jessica Richards

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Jessica Richards is the new Regional Transit Coordinator for the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland. A communications professional, she has a background in outreach and public administration, having worked for regional nonprofits that support the social and economic development of Southern Maryland. She found her passion as a community connector, helping local businesses, government officials, and nonprofit organizations develop valuable networks, share their stories and find the resources they need to grow and thrive.

Richards comes to us with unique insight on the transportation difficulties experienced by the region’s drivers. Before committing herself to public service, she spent time in the automotive industry, where she found that she wasn’t quite as good at sales as she was at connecting people and organizations with affordable, unique solutions to fill their transportation needs. A lifelong Southern Marylander, she believes strongly in the economic advancement of the region, which is largely supported by area non-profits and government organizations, as well as the surrounding professional community. She believes that governments perform better with community partners and works with her home county’s Citizen’s Academy as the Ambassador Relations lead, where she uses strategic communications to share information with other community advocates.

In her spare time, Richards enjoys gardening, where she is always on the lookout for productive fruits and vegetables well-adapted to the unique challenges of the Western Shore.

Jessie can be reached at: Jessie Richards Regional Transit Coordinator Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland Post Office Box 745 15045 Burnt Store Road Hughesville, MD 20637 jrichards@tccsmd.org Office: 301-274-1922 ext. *325 Cell: 240-682-1108 Fax: 301-274-1924