BRANDYWINE, Md. – On January 11, 2024, at approximately 7:20 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident in the area of Malcom Road and Covington Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a fuel truck overturned in the roadway with a large off-road diesel fuel leak. The driver self-extricated from the vehicle and with no injuries.

HAZMAT was requested to the scene for the fluid leak.

Police continue to investigate the accident. Expect extended road closures in the area.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

