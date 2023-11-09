CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – There is always a way to give back, and thanks to our local Twin Beach business Vaughan Cheese for making the time to do just that! As Martin Luther King, Jr. stated, “Everyone can be great, because everyone can serve,” Vaughan Cheese acted on service to the community by donating their time and expertise to local culinary students at the Career Technology Academy. Offering hands on culinary experience, Vaughan Cheese provided instruction to students and teachers by demonstrating the art of cheese making.

The Culinary Arts Program of Calvert County Public Schools focuses on basic cooking principles and provides students with an introduction to professional cooking. The program is certified by the American Culinary Federation (ACF) and includes hands-on education in food preparation, while developing professionalism and proficiency in cooking, baking, cost control, nutrition, sanitation, and food marketing.

While learning culinary skills, students participate in demonstrations and group activities to supplement their development of technical skills and knowledge. Through the program, students learn how to become problem solvers, how to maintain a strong work ethic, and are provided a foundation of professional skills to guide them throughout their career in whichever field they select.

Thank you to Calvert County Public Schools and to our local Twin Beach business Vaughan Cheese for making a difference in students lives by creating a balance of creativity and self-discipline.

Image of Vaughan Cheese products, read more here. You can learn more about the owners of Vaughan Cheese by reading their story here.