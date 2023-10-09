Twin Beaches Library Update: New Features, How To Donate, And More

NORTH BEACH, Md. – With the construction of the new Twin Beaches Library branch almost a year from its final unveiling, the changes and modernized updates are looking to be a huge step up from its once Chesapeake Beach home.

With a scheduled grand opening in the spring of 2024 and a building four times the size of its prior location, it’s looking to be the go-to place for the community to take advantage of.

The building is to feature several new and improved features, one being an imagination station, an interactive play area for children to help develop their crucial learning skills, as well as a flexible meeting area with space for up to 100 patrons. To wrap up the newly upgraded building, a stunning porch, and back terrace with views of the Chesapeake Bay and North Beach Boardwalk will be available.

In the last year, the construction has made fast headway and raised some controversy in the community regarding several things. Whether it’s flooding or the amount of funds that have been allocated for the construction rather than other needs of the community, the progression of the new Twin Beach Library has been fast and unstoppable.

While the construction is nearing completion, the Foundation is still raising funds for the amenities the new Twin Beach library hopes to feature, such as a maker space studio where patrons can record podcasts, collect and record family stories, etc.

To donate go to https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=NY5VQJW9BZP9C

