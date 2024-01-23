SEVERN, Md. – On January 22, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m., officers patrolling on foot around Stillmeadows Drive and Durness Court arrested two suspects in an area known for illegal drug distribution.

The officers approached a group of males loitering in the area, and when two of them exhibited signs of being armed, they fled. After a short chase on foot, both suspects were apprehended.

One of the suspects, a juvenile male from Millersville, was armed with a loaded 9mm Glock pistol capable of fully automatic fire. He was also in possession of approximately 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine packaged for distribution.

The other suspect, Francis Valla Koroma, a 19-year-old from Severn, was found to be carrying a loaded Polymer 80 Glock-style handgun with an extended magazine containing 33 rounds.

Both suspects, who are prohibited from owning firearms, have been arrested and charged accordingly. The charges against Koroma include carrying a loaded handgun, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and illegal possession of ammunition. He is currently being held without bond.

Photo courtesy of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com