Aleksandar Andreev Ivanchev, 38

UPDATE – State’s Attorney Richard Fritz is pleased to announce that Aleksander Ivanchev has been returned to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center to await trial on charges for Second Degree Murder. Ivanchev was charged for killing Melody Russell and Shawn Bailey, both life-time residents of St. Mary’s County, in a collision in Charlotte Hall last year. Over the State’s objection, Ivanchev was released.

Assistant State’s Attorney Laura A. Caspar was advised he violated the condition that he not drive by operating a tractor on the roadway with his infant on his lap and filed a motion seeking immediate revocation of his bond. “Tractors are motor vehicles,” said Caspar, “and the State cannot allow this status to be violated.”

State’s Attorney Fritz indicated that if house arrest is violated in any manner, this office will immediately move to revoke that status.

UPDATE – Last week the court ordered to have Aleksandar Andreev Ivanchev, age 38 of Lexington Park, case dismissed from District Court, and sent over to the St. Mary’s Circuit Court for two additional charges of second-degree murder and negligent manslaughter.

Previously Ivanchev was at the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center, with a no-bond status. Ivanchev was served with an arrest warrant for the two counts of second-degree murder soon after. Ivanchev has been released on Pretrial Supervision.

On July 30, 2021, Ivanchev was traveling north bound on Three Notch Road at a high rate of speed and continued through a solid red light and struck a vehicle that was occupied by two individuals, who were both pronounced deceased on the scene.

Ivanchev made an appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2017.

UPDATE – Following an accident that killed a couple back in July, Aleksandar Andreev Ivanchev, age 38 of Lexington Park, is now facing several charges.

The charges include two counts of manslaughter by a vehicle and two additional counts of manslaughter by a vehicle under a criminal negligent statute.

Someone convicted of manslaughter by vehicle faces imprisonment of up to 10 years, and/or a $5,000 fine. Someone convicted of manslaughter by vehicle under the criminally negligent statute faces imprisonment of up to three years, and/or a $5,000 fine.

Ivanchev has a bond hearing scheduled for September 2.

UPDATE: On July 30, 2021, at approximately 11:08 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported motor vehicle collision with a vehicle on fire in the 30000 block of Three Notch Road, at the intersection of Golden Beach Road, in Charlotte Hall. Deputies arrived on scene and located one vehicle engulfed in flames, with at least one occupant inside the vehicle. Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2008 Subaru Outback operated by Aleksandar Andreev Ivanchev, age 38 of Lexington Park, was traveling north bound on Three Notch Road at a high rate of speed. Ivanchev continued through a solid red light and struck a 2005 Ford Escape, which was traveling from Golden Beach Road through the intersection of Three Notch Road, with a solid green light.

Upon impact, the Ford Escape became engulfed in flames. The Ford Escape was occupied by two individuals, who were pronounced deceased on scene. The identities of the victims are being withheld pending positive identification. Ivanchev suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported from the scene to an area trauma center for treatment.

At this time, speed and failing to obey a traffic control device appear to be contributing factors in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision that have not already provided a statement, are asked to contact Sergeant Sheena Tirpak at (301) 475-4200 extension 78051 or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. — We are receiving reports of a serious motor vehicle accident that involves two vehicles catching fire.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. on July 30, first responders were alerted to an accident off of Three Notch Road in the area of Golden Beach Road involving multiple vehicles. Upon arrival, crews discovered two vehicles on fire involving multiple patients, some of which were trapped inside.

First responders said that upon arrival, there was a significant amount of debris in the roadway.

Two patients have been confirmed to be deceased on the scene of the accident inside the same vehicle.

An extrication was determined to be necessary to remove one seriously injured patient(a male in his mid-40s) from another vehicle.

A helicopter has been requested from the Maryland State Police Aviation to transport at least one patient to a nearby trauma center. More people may be involved, but that is unconfirmed at this time. A landing zone is being established near the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, however first responders have indicated they may land directly on Three Notch Road.



The State Highway Administration has been requested to come assist with closing a portion of the road in both directions and rerouting traffic. Use caution if in the area and expect delays.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.