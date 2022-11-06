LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious crash that has sent multiple people to the hospital.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on November 6, first responders were dispatched to the 8700 block of Port Tobacco Road, in the area of King Edward Place, for a reported crash.

Crews were initially advised by people on the scene that they were unsure if everyone involved was alert or responsive.

Upon arrival, first responders made contact with three patients.

Those patients were described as a 60-year-old female, a 65-year-old male, and a 68-year-old female.

Two of those patients were determined to have sustained serious injuries and had helicopters called for them. The third patient was also transported to a nearby hospital by ground.

It is unclear how the crash happened. At this time, the scene is currently under investigation by police.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

