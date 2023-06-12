Two Flown To Trauma Center, 18-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Collision In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On June 11, 2023, at approximately 9:58 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Route 231 in the area of Adelina Road. The accident involved a 2018 Toyota Highlander, operated by Justan Dwayne Randolph, age 26 of Waldorf, MD, and a 2004 Infiniti that was operated by Ethan Alexander Cox, age 18 of Rolling Meadows, IL.

According to the investigation, the Toyota Highlander, traveling westbound on Route 231 west of Adelina Road, entered the eastbound lane for undetermined reasons and collided head-on with the Infiniti. The accident resulted in severe injuries for Randolph and Christian Xavier Cox, age 18 of Rolling Meadows, IL, who was the front seat passenger in the Infiniti. They were flown to the University of Maryland Captial Region Medical Center for treatment. However, Ethan Alexander Cox, the operator of the Infiniti, was pronounced dead after being transported to Calvert Health Medical Center.

Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack troopers were assisted on the scene by the Maryland State Police CRASH Team, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The driver error and alcohol/drugs are being investigated as contributing factors in this collision. The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office was briefed on, and have been involved in, this continuing investigation.

This investigation is being continued by Sergeant J. Zimmerman, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Prince Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at (410) 535-1400 and reference case number 23-MSP-020993.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

