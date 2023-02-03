Brooke Lynn Edmonds and Steven Richard Davis, Jr.

WALDORF, Md. – Officers assigned to the CCSO’s Warrant Unit are seeking the public’s help locating two people who have open warrants. The cases are not related. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to their arrest.

Officers are trying to locate Brooke Lynn Edmonds, 27, of La Plata. She failed to appear in court for an armed robbery charge and a bench warrant was issued. Edmonds changes her hair color frequently and may have blonde, red, or brown hair. She is 5’9” and weighs about 140 lbs. She has a tattoo behind her right ear. She may be hiding in the Baltimore area.

Officers are also trying to locate Steven Richard Davis, Jr., 34, of Newburg, who has a bench warrant for failing to register as a sex offender with the CCSO’s Sex Offender Registry as he is required to do by law. Davis is approximately 6’0” and weighs about 160 lbs. He has tattoos on both arms. He may be in the Baltimore area; however, he has associates in Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties and in King George, VA.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either fugitive is asked to contact PFC Rickard at 301-609-3282 ext. 0660.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to their arrest.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.