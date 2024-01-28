Two Injured After Collision In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On January 28, 2024, at approximately 12:23 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Mill Hill Road in the area of Berry Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered two vehicles involved in the collision, with one vehicle in a ditch. EMS evaluated a 27-year-old female and a 29-year-old male and transported both to Fort Washington Medical Center for treatment.

