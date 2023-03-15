Two Injured After Collision With Dump Truck In White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On March 14, at approximately 10:16 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 11000 block of Billingsley Road.

Crews arrived and found a dump truck and a car involved with multiple patients injured. One patient was found to have a possible broken arm.

A total of 4 patients were evaluated on the scene and two were transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

