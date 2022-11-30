LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On November 30, 2022 at approximately 5:51 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Hermanville Road in the area of Sewell Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a T-bone collision with one occupant reportedly trapped. Firefighters quickly extricated the patient.

EMS evaluated a total of four patients on the scene.

All three patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

