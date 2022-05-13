CALIFORNIA, Md. – Today, May 13, at approximately 11:04 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Old Rolling Road in the area of Laurel Glen Shopping Center.

Police first arrived on the scene and found two vehicles involved in the parking lot.

Units on the scene reported one female patient that is 9 months pregnant was involved, and a second patient who requested to be checked out by EMS.

Both patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

