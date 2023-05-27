Two Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision In Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On May 26, at approximately 1:08 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Leonardtown Road at the intersection of Gallant Green Road. Two patients were reportedly injured in the collision.

Upon arrival, crews immediately assessed the patients and requested a MEDEVAC for one of them. Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2, arrived and flew one patient to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for further medical attention. The second patient was transported by ambulance to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

The accident caused an extended shutdown of Leonardtown Road while crews cleared the scene. Units went back in service at 2:45 p.m.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com