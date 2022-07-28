Two Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Collision On Budds Creek Road

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On July 28, at approximately 7:18 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with multiple subjects trapped on Budds Creek Road in the area of Sarum Manor Drive.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one in the woods. Two people were trapped, one in each vehicle.

One subject was reportedly unconscious upon arrival.

Firefighters extracted both patients in about 40 minutes. MEDEVAC was requested for one patient. First responders established the landing zone near the scene.

Both patients were turned over to EMS on the scene, one patient was flown by MSPAC Trooper 7 to an area hospital for treatment.

The second patient was transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center.

Budds Creek Road was shut down for an extended period of time. The road re-opened in both directions around 10:45 a.m.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com